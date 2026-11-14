‘Bridging borders, building futures’: Tribune MUN 2026 kicks off in Chandigarh

Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj of the Punjab and Haryana High Court was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony. Tribune General Manager Amit Sharma, Tribune Model School Principal Rani Poddar, and members of the school staff were also present on the occasion.

“When you grow 20 years down the line, you become responsible citizens of the country. You hold offices; you become journalists, judges, teachers and lawyers. You become the responsible citizens of tomorrow,” Justice Bhardwaj said while addressing the participants at the inaugural session.

The two-day conference, being held on November 14 and 15, provides students with a platform to engage with contemporary geopolitical developments, public policy and governance issues while developing their skills in public speaking, negotiation and critical thinking.

The event featured four committees and teams: The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the All India Political Party Meet (AIPPM), the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), and Intellectual Property, Journalism and Photography.

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Dr Madhu Chitkara, President and Co-founder of Chitkara University, congratulated Tribune Model School for hosting the MUN and providing students with a platform to discuss a wide range of national and international issues.

“Tribune Publications is one of the leading media houses in the region, and providing such platforms to young minds is truly an appreciable step,” said Akriti, one of the participants.

The conference provides students with an opportunity to engage with contemporary geopolitical developments, public policy and governance issues while honing their skills in public speaking, negotiation and critical thinking.

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On the opening day, two sessions were conducted and the participating teams were introduced. The Tribune has successfully hosted two such MUN editions in the past, which witnessed participation from leading schools across the Tricity.

The UNGA deliberated on reforming UN peacekeeping operations and strengthening the global nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament architecture. The UNSC discussed achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine amid continued hostilities and emerging peace negotiations. The AIPPM focused on addressing the escalation of youth and student protests in India.

The Intellectual Property, Journalism and Photography committee also formed part of the conference, providing students with an opportunity to engage with media, reporting and visual documentation.

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Adding an entrepreneurial and recreational dimension to the event, the MUN Marketplace featured four stalls offering a range of products and experiences. Participating stall partners Navazo, The Glitter Bar, Project Udaan Bhumi and Tricity Trendy Deals showcased jewellery, face glitter, bags, cards, posters, stationery and toys.

Held under the motto ‘Bridging Borders, Building Futures’, the conference will continue on Sunday, with participants engaging in discussions, negotiations and deliberations on their respective agendas.