Brief spell of rain inundates Patiala roads, disrupts traffic

A brief spell of rainfall on Tuesday evening brought Patiala to a standstill, inundated roads, damaged vehicles and exposed the city’s poor storm water drainage system.

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The intensity of the rainfall was such that just 40 minutes of the downpour submerged the city roads, including Mall Road, Lower Mall Road, leading to traffic snarls at some places.

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Waterlogging was also reported at Model Town, Guru Nanak Colony, Azad Nagar, Anardana Chowk, Chandani Chowk, Chhoti Baradari, and outside Punjabi University.

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The overflowing sewage and rainwater mixing at many locations raised health concerns, as many two-wheelers and three-wheelers were passing through it.

In Chhoti Baradari, the car dealers’ market parking was submerged making it difficult for the people to reach their vehicles.

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Satinder Sharma, a shopkeeper of Aman Nagar, alleged that the Municipal Corporation (MC) failed to properly clean storm-water drains and sewage pipelines, due to which the rainwater stagnated on the roads and streets.

Meanwhile, Mayor Kundan Gogia said that the high intensity of rainfall in a short spell of time created waterlogging. “Water started receding even in the low-lying areas within a couple of hours after the downpour ended,” he said.