DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Brief spell of rain inundates Patiala roads, disrupts traffic

Brief spell of rain inundates Patiala roads, disrupts traffic

article_Author
Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
patiala, Updated At : 01:49 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Commuters wade through a waterlogged road following a brief spell of heavy rain in Patiala on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar
Advertisement

A brief spell of rainfall on Tuesday evening brought Patiala to a standstill, inundated roads, damaged vehicles and exposed the city’s poor storm water drainage system.

Advertisement

The intensity of the rainfall was such that just 40 minutes of the downpour submerged the city roads, including Mall Road, Lower Mall Road, leading to traffic snarls at some places.

Advertisement

Waterlogging was also reported at Model Town, Guru Nanak Colony, Azad Nagar, Anardana Chowk, Chandani Chowk, Chhoti Baradari, and outside Punjabi University.

Advertisement

The overflowing sewage and rainwater mixing at many locations raised health concerns, as many two-wheelers and three-wheelers were passing through it.

In Chhoti Baradari, the car dealers’ market parking was submerged making it difficult for the people to reach their vehicles.

Advertisement

Satinder Sharma, a shopkeeper of Aman Nagar, alleged that the Municipal Corporation (MC) failed to properly clean storm-water drains and sewage pipelines, due to which the rainwater stagnated on the roads and streets.

Meanwhile, Mayor Kundan Gogia said that the high intensity of rainfall in a short spell of time created waterlogging. “Water started receding even in the low-lying areas within a couple of hours after the downpour ended,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts