Bright day pushes mercury near normal in Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali

Bright day pushes mercury near normal in Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali

Sunshine offers brief relief, but fog and cold wave persist in Tricity; IMD issues yellow alert for dense fog

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:49 PM Jan 08, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Despite the sunshine, mist and haze prevailed intermittently in and around Tricity. Tribune Photo: Pradeep Tewari
Sunshine continued to offer welcome relief from prevailing cold wave conditions across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula on Thursday, even as winter remained firmly in place with dense to very dense fog, mist and haze observed at a few places during the last 24 hours. Clearer skies through the day helped improve daytime comfort, though cold mornings and foggy nights persisted.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in Chandigarh rose sharply by 3.4 degrees to 16.1°C, bringing it almost at par with normal. This marked a noticeable improvement after several days of suppressed day temperatures. Night temperatures, however, continued to remain on the higher side, with the minimum settling at 7.6°C, which is 1.1 degrees above normal, reflecting lingering cloud cover and high moisture levels. Weather across Tricity remained dry.

Despite the sunshine, dense fog was observed at isolated places in Punjab, while mist and haze prevailed intermittently in and around Tricity, especially during late night and early morning hours. At the Chandigarh weather observatory, relative humidity levels remained high, with a maximum of 93 per cent and a minimum of 59 per cent, maintaining favourable conditions for fog formation.

Across the region, Gurugram recorded the highest maximum temperature in Haryana at 17.3°C, while Thein Dam in Punjab was the warmest at 16.3°C. On the colder side, Bathinda recorded the lowest minimum temperature in Punjab at 5°C, while Narnaul was the coldest place in Haryana at 4°C.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Tricity for the next six days till next Wednesday, warning of dense fog and cold wave conditions at isolated places. The forecast indicates that weather will remain dry, with no rain expected in the near future. Maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 14°C, while minimum temperatures may fluctuate between 6°C and 7°C over the coming days.

In the nearby hills, winter continues to bite harder. IMD bulletins indicate cold conditions persisting in Shimla and other parts of Himachal Pradesh, with low temperatures, chilly nights and occasional cloud cover in higher reaches, sustaining cold northerly winds towards the plains.

While sustained sunshine has eased daytime chill, meteorologists caution that foggy mornings, cold nights and periodic cold wave conditions will continue to impact daily life in Tricity in the days ahead.

Tags :
