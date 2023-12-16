Brij Khanna's legacy remembered

Chandigarh, December 15
In a heartfelt tribute to the late Brij Khanna, who lived up to the ripe age of 91, a prayer meeting was organised at Strawberry Fields High School in Sector 26 today. Family members, friends and well-wishers gathered to honour the life of a man whose influence reached far beyond the realms of family bonds.
Awakening poignant memories from the past, Khanna’s son highlighted the deceased philanthropist’s enduring impact.
The prayer meeting, held from 3 pm to 4 pm, saw a significant turnout of individuals, offering comfort to the grieving family. The prayer meet became an opportunity to celebrate the rich life Khanna had led.
Brij Khanna established a thriving legal business with a profound social impact. In his later years, he became a pillar of support for various educational and cultural institutions, notably serving as the chairman of the Durga Das Foundation.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza, wounds reporter
Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and correspondent Wael Dahdouh had...
Disruptions loom over winter session as security breach standoff persists
Opposition presses for HM’s statement; probe on: Govt
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...