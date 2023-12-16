Brij Khanna's legacy remembered

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 15

In a heartfelt tribute to the late Brij Khanna, who lived up to the ripe age of 91, a prayer meeting was organised at Strawberry Fields High School in Sector 26 today. Family members, friends and well-wishers gathered to honour the life of a man whose influence reached far beyond the realms of family bonds.

Awakening poignant memories from the past, Khanna’s son highlighted the deceased philanthropist’s enduring impact.

The prayer meeting, held from 3 pm to 4 pm, saw a significant turnout of individuals, offering comfort to the grieving family. The prayer meet became an opportunity to celebrate the rich life Khanna had led.

Brij Khanna established a thriving legal business with a profound social impact. In his later years, he became a pillar of support for various educational and cultural institutions, notably serving as the chairman of the Durga Das Foundation.