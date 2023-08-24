Brookfield International School, New Chandigarh

Saluting the nation and celebrating the spirit of freedom, an inter-house group folk dance competition was organised at the school. The theme of the competition was ‘Feet on Fire’, which was held in two categories — classical and freestyle. The winners were awarded certificates by the school director.

Maharishi Dayanand Adarsh Vidyalaya

A disaster management drill was conducted at the school. Students and teachers were safely evacuated from the building within few minutes. Students learnt to be quick, attentive and active always. Only the quick response and awareness can minimise the effects of a disaster.

The Tribune School, chandigarh

Abhijeet Kumar Gautam, a student of the school, was adjudged best performer in solo the category at an inter-school dance competition organised by Mount Carmel School, Sector 47. The competition was based on the theme “Twirls of Freedom” in which various schools from the tricity participated.

AKSIPS-65, Mohali

The birth anniversary of Ajit Karam Singh, the founder of AKSIPS-Group of Smart Schools, was celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm at the school. A series of fun-filled literary and creative activities were conducted throughout the week. The event started with felicitation of achievers in various categories.

Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

An excursion to recently-opened Indian Air Force Heritage Centre was organised for the students of class IX and X where they were acquainted with the rich history and legacy of the Indian Air Force. The visit provided the students an understanding of the IAF’s illustrious past and its significant contributions to national security.

Hansraj Public School, Panchkula

A seminar on cyber safety and security was organised by the school to create awareness among parents and teachers about different types of cybercrime and the imperative need for cyber security. The resource persons — Sahil Khanna, Founder, Genesis Educates, and Sukhbir and Sunil, cybercrime specialists, Panchkula police — explained how the crime rate grew due to the extensive use of technology.

Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula

An investiture was organised at the school where the new board of prefects was given badges by Principal Manisha Dogra. The board was also handed over the school flag to shoulder the responsibility of the institution’s functioning. The event culminated with a pledge ceremony where all cabinet members professed to adhere to all moral values and dignity of the school.

AKSIPS-41, CHANDIGARH

The school celebrated sports day to commemorate the birth anniversary of its founder Ajit Karam Singh. Students from pre-nursery, nursery and KG participated in various events with enthusiasm. The winners of the events were felicitated with medals and certificates by the school Executive Director, Jasdeep Kalra, and Principal Ritu Bali.

Infant Jesus, Mohali

The school organised an awareness seminar to promote safety and enhance the well-being of the students and community, focusing on three critical areas — traffic rules, first aid and basic life support and fire safety. The resource person, ASI Janak Raj from the Traffic Police Education Cell, SAS Nagar, emphasised the importance of adhering to traffic rules and cautioned the students against underage driving and use of mobile phone while driving.

Shivalik Public School, Mohali

Students celebrated Teej festival with great fervour and enthusiasm on the school campus. Students of class I to VII came to school in ethnic dresses and took part in a colourful function. Principal Rupinder Brar congratulated the students and teachers and explained to them the importance of the festival. Enthusiastic children took part in the song and dance event to mark the event in style.