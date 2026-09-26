BSF defeats BPCL 4-2, Roundglass Mohali cruises past ITBP 4-1

BSF team displayed a disciplined performance to overcome a strong BPCL 4-2 in the opening match of the Second Mohali Gold Cup Men’s Hockey Tournament, at the Sector 42 Sports Complex.

Jasman gave BSF a fast start by converting a field goal in the very first minute to take a 1-0 lead. Haroon then doubled the lead in the 22nd minute with a swift counter-move.

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BPCL mounted a rapid comeback with captain Devinder striking in the 23rd minute, followed by Payas levelling the scores at 2-2 in the 26th minute. However, BSF displayed aggressive attacking play. Hatinder found the net in the 48th minute, and Kamaljit Singh sealed the victory with a strike in the 53rd minute to finish the game at 4-2.

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In the second match, the young Roundglass Mohali squad outclassed ITBP with a 4-1 win. Prince led the charge, scoring two field goals in the 17th and 27th minutes. Sukhpreet added to the tally in the 23rd minute, while Gursewak found the target in the 54th minute to cap off a clinical performance.

Karan scored the solitary goal for the ITBP in the 22nd minute. For his decisive brace, Prince was named the Player of the Match.