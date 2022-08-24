BSNL users in tricity face network blues

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, August 23

Subscribers of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited are having a tough time owing to erratic broadband services in the tricity. They rue complaints raised by them often go unattended.

The subscribers accuse the telecom operator of failing to ensure seamless service despite charging tariff for high-speed fixed line Internet connectivity. Most of them have been facing issues of slow speed and frequent disconnections.

No issues with our service There are no such issues with Internet connectivity. The problem is rectified promptly upon receipt of complaint on our helpline number. — MC Singh, General Manager, BSNL, UT

Pranshu Gupta, a Mohali resident, says: “The service is so poor that I have to seek technical assistance at least once a week. Most of the times, Internet stops working and resumes automatically within a few hours. The problem is so nagging that I have stopped calling them up now.”

Most of the subscribers are unable to switch to a different service provider owing to the old landline number. “I am stuck with the BSNL as the landline number is my official business contact. Subscribing to another service provider is not feasible as I will have to pay extra to run a parallel connection,” says Gupta.

Manoj Bhatt, another BSNL user from the city, says: “I have been using BSNL broadband services at my Sector 30 office for the past five years. There have been too many technical issues with the connection over the past one month. Even if the problem is fixed after raising a complaint, the issue resurfaces after two to three days. My experience with the telecom service provider has been extremely bad.”

“I have been facing issues of slow speed and dropping of signal. Last month, I raised complaints at least 10 times, but the problem persists,” says a Sector 12 resident.

BSNL subscribers in Panjab University too have been complaining of poor service.However, MC Singh, General Manager, BSNL, Chandigarh, says: “There are no issues with Internet connectivity. The problem is rectified promptly upon receiving a complaint on our helpline number.”