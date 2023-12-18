Chandigarh: BSP leader, supporters switch to AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 17

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Deepak Sidhu, along with his supporters, joined the Aam Aadmi Party today.

According to the party, Sidhu had unsuccessfully contested the Municipal Corporation elections on BSP ticket from Ward number 12 and as an independent candidate in 1999. Shami Walia, who had unsuccessfully fought MP elections as independent candidate, also joined AAP with his entire team.

Dr SS Ahluwalia, chairman, Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board and co-incharge, city AAP, welcomed them in the party. Speaking on the occasion, Sidhu said he and his entire team were very impressed with the public welfare work done in Delhi and Punjab under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal. He said he would take AAP’s ‘pro-people’ policies to every home in the city.

Shri Kant, Bhuru, Sohan Singh, Sanjeev Sahota, Gurmeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Sandeep Kumar, Narendra Singh, Sanjeev Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Rajinder Kumar, Anmol, Subhash, Tarsem Lal and Gaurav from Ward number 12 also joined the party.

