BSP stages protest over ‘desecration’ of Dr Ambedkar statue in Ludhiana

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Thursday staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office here against the alleged desecration of a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Ludhiana. Addressing the protesters, BSP Lok Sabha constituency in-charge Kapil Kumar said the alleged desecration of Babasaheb’s statue was unacceptable.

He said the statue had previously been damaged by anti-social elements. Following protests over that incident, the authorities had said the damaged enclosure around the statue would be replaced and CCTV cameras installed, he added. However, despite considerable time having passed, no action had been taken, he alleged. Kumar said the authorities’ failure to take preventive measures had fuelled resentment among party workers and followers of Dr Ambedkar. Demanding the immediate arrest of those involved, he called for strict and exemplary action against the accused.

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