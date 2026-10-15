BTech student shot at, robbed of gold ring

Two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants shot at a 24-year-old BTech student and robbed him of his gold ring near the underbridge in Khanpur village, Kharar, on October 12. The bullet struck the student in the right leg.

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In his statement to the police, Shivam Shri, a Bihar native who currently resides at Modern Valley, Kharar, said he was a first-semester BTech student at CGC, Jhanjeri. He had gone to Darpan Green to meet a friend on the night of October 12. While returning to his flat, he reached the link road from Omega City near the Khanpur underbridge, where two men riding a motorcycle stopped him.

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The motorcycle rider asked him for his address. When he refused to provide it, the pillion rider got off the motorcycle, caught hold of him and snatched the gold ring from his hand. Meanwhile, the other assailant pulled out a pistol and pointed it at him. When the student resisted, the man allegedly shot him in the right leg.

Passers-by took him to the Civil Hospital, Kharar, from where he was referred to the GMCH-32 in Chandigarh. After receiving treatment and being discharged, he recorded his statement with the police.

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The Kharar City police have registered a case under Sections 309(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.