Budding golfers win laurels

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 14

Local budding golfers shined in US Kids Golf at Manesar (Gurgaon). Sohraab Singh Talwar won the 10-12 years event with a score of 72-78-68. Nihaal Cheema claimed the 7-8 years event with a score of 43-36-35. Another local golfer, Gairat Kaur Kahlon won the fifth leg of with a score of 4-under 32.