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Home / Chandigarh / Buffalo electrocuted in Zirakpur colony, residents flay PSPCL

Buffalo electrocuted in Zirakpur colony, residents flay PSPCL

Carcass lies unattended on roadside for over 12 hours, MC in slumber

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Tribune News Service
Zirakpur, Updated At : 01:50 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Residents alleged that incidents of people and animals being electrocuted during the monsoon season have become a recurring problem in Zirakpur and adjoining areas. tribune photo
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Residents of Shiva Enclave in Zirakpur have flagged a serious safety hazard after a buffalo was electrocuted while foraging at a garbage dump near a transformer with electrical wires hanging dangerously close to the ground.

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The incident occurred on Thursday evening, the first day of the holy month of Saavan, which marks the beginning of an auspicious period during which devotees worship Lord Shiva.

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Ironically, the carcass remained lying by the roadside amid the garbage for more than 12 hours, with neither Municipal Corporation sanitation staff nor animal welfare organisations coming forward to remove it.

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Area residents blamed crumbling infrastructure, negligence by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited field staff and poor sanitation management for the death of the animal.

Shiva Enclave resident Vipul Bhardwaj said, “Residents are not safe here either. Exposed wires are hanging loosely across residential areas and roads. Covers of junction boxes are broken, and live wires are protruding from several locations. Here, it is every person for himself.”

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Residents alleged that incidents of people and animals being electrocuted during the monsoon season have become a recurring problem in Zirakpur and adjoining areas. However, they claimed that neither PSPCL nor the Municipal Corporation has taken adequate measures to address the safety hazard.

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