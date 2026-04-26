Builder fails to give possession, fined Rs 1.27 cr

A Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) court has directed Omaxe Chandigarh Developers Private Limited to pay a fine of Rs 1.27 crore for failing to hand over possession of a flat.

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The complainant, Nayagaon resident Harnawab Sandhu, had booked a 4BHK flat on the 24th floor of Caspean-E tower at The Lake Project, Omaxe Township, in 2015 and paid Rs 1.66 crore as of 2023.

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As per the judgement, the amount awarded would continue to increase at the rate of Rs 1,50,084 per month till the valid offer of possession is made to the complainant.