Builder fined for deficiency in service, unfair trade practice

Told to pay Rs 1 lakh relief, refund Rs 31L to Punjab resident

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 1

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed a builder to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation to a Punjab resident for not delivering the possession of the flat in the stipulated time.

The commission has also directed the builder to refund an amount of Rs 31,05,000 to the complainant, along with interest @ 9% per annum w.e.f. May 15, 2019.

Karanjeet Kaur Danewalia, a resident of Faridkot, in the complaint, said she booked a flat in a project launched by M/s Emerging India Housing Corporation (P) Ltd with the name “Emerging Heights-III” in Sector 115, Mohali. The net sale price was fixed at Rs 31,05,000 and she paid Rs 1 lakh at the time of booking of the flat.

She was told that the work of the project was in progress and it would take a little time to complete. Therefore, the amount paid by her was put into FDR in society - National Cooperative Nat Credit Society Ltd, which is also a part of the company.

She paid an amount of Rs 21,10,000 on various dates and the builder said the amount would be kept in the shape of FDR with the society. It would be adjusted as sale consideration on the maturity of the FDR or at the time of handing over the flat.

She said since the builder failed to handover the possession of the flat, she demanded her money back, but to no avail. The real estate company, in the reply, denied the allegations and said the matter was required to be referred to arbitrator under the Arbitration Act.

After hearing the arguments, the commission said the receipts clearly indicated that the complainant had deposited the amount on different dates and each receipt shows the date of maturity with an amount of Rs 31,05,000.

The commission said when there was no iota of evidence on record by the builder that it had taken the necessary approvals /sanctions/permissions from the competent authorities i.e. GMADA, etc., for the completion of the project or to sell the same, the act of the opposite part amounts to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on its part.

The commission said in view of this, the builder was directed to refund an amount of Rs 31,05,000 to the complainant, along with interest @ 9% per annum w.e.f. May 15, 2019. The commission also directed the builder to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation for causing mental agony and harassment and Rs 10,000 as costs of litigation to the complainant.

