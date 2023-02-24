Builder, former Colonel booked

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 23

The police booked a builder and a retired Colonel for voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation of a retired Army official here on Monday morning.

In his police complaint, Colonel (retd) Shyam Lal Sharma (63), a resident of Darshan Vihar, Sector 68, here, alleged that builder Pritpal Singh Palli attacked him and Colonel (retd) Balbir Singh, who was accompanying the builder, threatened him of dire consequences while he was coming out of a meeting of the Darshan Vihar Welfare Management Committee.

“They hit me on my face and head. As a result, his tooth was broken. I was admitted to the Civil Hospital, Phase 6, here,” the retired Army personnel said.

“After I was allotted a bed in the hospital, I was surprised to see that the builder was already occupying a bed adjacent to me. On my request, the hospital staff shifted me to another room. He created ruckus in the hospital and kept knocking on the door of my room the entire night,” Col Sharma said.

The complainant alleged that Pritpal Singh created ruckus the entire night and kept on threatening him.

A case under Sections 323, 341, 506 and 34 of the IPC was registered at the Phase 8 police station yesterday.