Builder told to refund Rs 35.68 L along with 10% interest

Chandigarh, June 29

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chandigarh, has directed a builder to refund Rs 35.68 lakh to a person along with 10 per cent interest after the builder failed to give possession of the plot even after more than 13 years.

Randhir Singh Mangat, a resident of Mohali, in a complaint filed before the commission said he had booked a residential plot measuring 300 sq yards in the project Palm Garden being developed by the M/s Manohar Infrastructure and Construction Private Limited in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, in 2011 by making payment of Rs 16.47 lakh.

He was assured by the builder that the project was duly approved by Gmada and the basic sale price of the plot was Rs 54.90 lakh. He further deposited more than 10 lakh in 2013. On April 30, 2014, the builder informed him that the development was going on at full pace and further demanded Rs 8.23 lakh, which he duly deposited. By 2014 he had paid Rs 35.68 lakh to the builder.

Later, whenever he visited the office of the builder to enquire about the possession of the plot, he was assured that it shall be given shortly, but he failed to get it till date. He alleged that the builder had collected the money from him without having necessary approvals and sanctions for the project.

On the other hand the builder in the reply denied the charges. He said it had never assured the complainant that the possession of the said plot would be handed over in two-three years from the date of booking and that the project had already been approved.

The complainant was well aware about the facts that at the time of booking, the approvals from the authorities concerned were awaited and only due to the said reason, he had submitted the expression of interest. Denying any deficiency in service or unfair trade practice as well as all other allegations, the builder prayed for dismissal of the complaint.

After hearing of the arguments the commission said a person could not be made to wait indefinitely for the possession of a plot/flat allotted to them and were entitled to seek the refund along with compensation. The commission had directed the builder to refund the deposited amount Rs 35. 68 lakh to the complainant along with interest @10% per annum from the date of respective deposits till the date of its actual realisation.

