Buildings sans fire NOC, civic body writes to PU, PGI heads

Chandigarh, december 4

The issuance of 16 fire safety certificates to various buildings of the PGI and 14 of Panjab University are pending since May 2021 and March 2022, respectively.

In view of the gravity of the matter following a recent fire incident at the PGI, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anindita Mitra has written demi-official letters to Prof Vivek Lal, Director, PGI, and Prof Renu Vig, Vice-Chancellor, PU, in this regard.

“As per the record of the Fire and Rescue Department, MC, the issuance of 14 certificates are pending since March 2022 due to formalities to be completed by the university authorities,” the letter to Prof Vig stated, while listing all buildings/blocks which are without a valid fire safety certificate.

The PGI Director was informed that only Nehru Hospital Extension Block had obtained the certificate and the issuance of 16 certificates were pending since May 2021 due to formalities to be completed by the PGI authorities.

The heads of the two premier institutions were told, “This is a matter of great concern. The goal of the Fire Department is not only to issue fire safety certificates, but also to ensure the safety and security of students and patients, faculty and other staff. We request you to intervene in the matter and issue strict instructions to the quarters concerned to install the requisite firefighting equipment and obtain certificates immediately.”

It was also pointed out, “A major fire broke out due to a blast in the UPS room and lives of more than 400 patients were put in danger on October 9 at PGI’s Nehru Hospital. Fortunately due to timely intervention by several departments, there was no loss of life.

“However, the effect of the devastating fire was visible from the first to fifth floors and it took more than five hours for fire brigades to douse the flames. It goes without saying that there was a huge loss of property. It would be pertinent to mention that the building did not have the requisite fire equipment as per the National Building Code of India as also the mandatory certificate from the Fire Department.”

