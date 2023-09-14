Bull gores woman, Chandigarh MC catchers flee

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 13

A woman of Sector 44-D was severely injured in a bull attack at a park. According to information, Kanta Devi (66), along with her daughter, Anju Bala, went to a green belt in Sector 44 after dinner. At that time, a team of the Municipal Corporation was catching a bull. While trying to escape, the bull attacked Kanta.

Anju called up the PCR helpline and a team reached the spot after half an hour. The injured woman was taken to the GMCH-32 by passers-by. She suffered injuries in the face.

“I cried for help, but surprisingly, all catchers from the MC sped away on their vehicle. We did not get any cooperation from the MC and the police. My mother was admitted to the GMCH-32 and discharged in the morning,” said Anju.