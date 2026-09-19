‘Bullet patakhas’ cost bike rider dear, fined 13,000 in Panchkula

Riding a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle fitted with a modified silencer cost a man in Panchkula a Rs 13,000 challan on Saturday.

The man, who was riding the bike, attracted the attention of the city traffic police near Amartax Lights due to the cracker-like sound produced by the modified silencer.

Advertisement

According to DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amrinder Singh, traffic teams are actively monitoring roads for such violations.

Advertisement

Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain warned that hooliganism on roads, overspeeding, dangerous stunts and loud noise from modified silencers would not be tolerated.