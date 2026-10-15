Bullet rider tries to evade ACP in Panchkula; bike seized, Rs 36,500 challan issued

A Bullet rider who allegedly made loud, firecracker-like sounds from his motorcycle in Sector 20 and sped towards a market after spotting a police officer was intercepted by Panchkula Police on Wednesday. The motorcycle was seized and a challan of Rs 36,500 was issued for various traffic violations.

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ACP Traffic Surender Singh spotted the youth around 2 pm while he was allegedly creating a disturbance with the motorcycle’s loud exhaust noise. Instead of stopping on seeing the officer, the rider sped towards the market. The police set up a naka in the area and seized the motorcycle.

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Singh said the motorcycle had been parked at the police station. He added that strict action would continue against those disturbing the public with loud exhaust noises, riding recklessly or violating traffic rules.

Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain warned youngsters against such behaviour, saying roads were meant for safe travel, not stunts, loud exhaust noises or reckless riding.

He said that despite sustained police action, some youngsters continued to violate traffic rules and urged them to mend their ways before their behaviour led to a serious accident.

Pointing out that roads were used by children, senior citizens, women and families, Nain said one person’s negligence could have lifelong consequences for an entire family.

He also appealed to parents to monitor their children’s activities and encourage them to follow traffic rules. The Commissioner urged residents to obey traffic regulations and cooperate with the police in ensuring safe and orderly traffic movement.