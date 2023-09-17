Bumpy ride on Chandigarh’s roads to turn smooth

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, September 16

The condition of several roads in the city, which suffered considerable damage due to heavy rains this season, is set improve as the Municipal Corporation has started recarpeting work in different parts of the city.

A dilapidated road near the Dadu Majra dumping ground in Chandigarh on Saturday. NITIN MITTAL

After the rains eased, civic body officers assessed the ground situation and began the work last week. The job is being done by different contractors engaged by the corporation.

Stretches to be recarpeted V-3 road: Sectors 11/12, 2/12, 15/16, 17, 22, 50/51, 41/42 V-4 road: Sectors 8, 9, 15, 7, 16, 32, 27, 28, 35, 41, 42, 37, 38W V-5 road: Sectors 7, 11, 16, 17, 22, 31, 32, 41, 47, 48, Ind Area V-6 road: Sectors 15, 8, 10, 3, 16, 22, 41-D and 46 Roundabout: Sector 10/11-2/3 | CITCO hotel to Taj hotel | Internal roads among others

The recarpeting has to be stopped every year during the monsoon season when it rains heavily. The ongoing work is expected to continue till December as the winter season is not considered conducive for recarpeting.

At present, potholed and tattered roads can be seen at several places, including in front of CBI office in Sector 30, between Mani Majra railway underbridge and Subhash Nagar, at several roundabouts and in southern sectors and villages as well as small colonies. Manweshar Singh, a Mani Majra resident, said, “Some roads despite being in the worst condition do not get MC’s attention. The corporation should ensure all roads dug up for laying underground pipes or wires should be fixed instantly. Besides posing a risk to commuters, these get filled up with water during rain and provide breeding ground to mosquitoes and flies.”

The MC maintains about 2000 km of road length. Every road is to be recarpeted after every five years. About 400 km of roads have to be recarpeted every year.

The MC has proposed to spend about Rs 60 crore in 2023-24 for recarpeting and marking.