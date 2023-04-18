Burail man held for snatchings; used chain to take loan from firm

Chandigarh, April 17
The UT police have arrested a 30-year-old Burail resident for his role in gold chain snatching incidents in the city. The suspect had raised a loan from a finance company against a snatched gold chain.
Following specific inputs, Dilshad Malik, alias Kala (30), was nabbed by a team led by Inspector Satvinder Singh from Sector 52.
The police said Dilshad had snatched a gold chain from a woman in Sector 45 on April 13. He had used a scooter for the crime. During interrogation, he admitted to snatching another chain in Sector 46 on April 7. The police said the suspect had pledged a snatched gold chain at Muthoot Finance in Sector 46 and taken a loan against it. The chain has been recovered from the firm.
In the past, some jewellers in neighbouring states had been accepting gold jewellery without invoice, but had now refused to buy it without invoice, said a police official.
The police said the suspect was earlier arrested in connection with a gold chain snatching case by the Sector 49 police.
Woman targeted near Sec 47 temple
Two scooter-borne suspects snatched a gold chain from a woman. The incident was reported near a temple in Sector 47. The police were informed about the incident, following which a case has been registered at the Sector 31 police station. TNS
