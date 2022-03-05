Burglars flee with Rs20,000, gold items

Panchkula: Unidentified burglars struck at a house in Pinjore and made away with Rs20,000 and gold and silver items yesterday. Akhilesh Kumar Pandey (38), the complainant, told the police that he had left for work around 7 am and subsequently his wife left the house around noon for his daughter’s school to deposit the school fee. “On her return, she found the main door of the house broken and belongings were scattered. A case has been registered.
