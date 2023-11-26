Burglars strike at Sec 80 house

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 25

Some miscreants reportedly broke into a house in Sector 80 on November 19 and made off with Rs 8,000 in cash, 120-gm gold (one kitty set, two bangles, four pairs of earrings, a ring and a chain), two pairs of anklets, a make-up vanity box and an iPad.

According to the complainant, Naseeb Singh, the burglars struck when there was nobody present at home. Naseeb and members of his family were away in Beas for a religious function at the time of the incident. When they returned home, they were shocked to find the house ransacked and their valuables missing.

A case was later registered at the Sohana police station under Sections 380, 454 and 457 of the IPC. Naseeb suspects that some youths who frequent a nearby park in Sector 79 had a hand in the burglary. Area residents have stressed the need for stepping up police patrolling in the area.

