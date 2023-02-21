Bus driver suffers 'attack' in Mohali, 3 cars hit

Mohali, February 20
A college bus rammed into three cars at the Madanpura chowk this afternoon as the driver reportedly fell unconscious. The bus was carrying students of a college.
A few bus passengers suffered minor injuries. Two cars were badly damaged in the accident.
Kiranjit Kaur, a teacher, who was travelling by the bus, said the bus was coming from the Phase 4 side when the driver fell unconscious on the wheel. It hit three vehicles and then banged into the rotary.
The police reached the spot and took the bus driver along.
A panicked passenger called her colleague, who had just got down the bus and told her that the bus was moving uncontrolled as “paaji” had suffered an attack. “I rushed to the chowk and found the bus crashed into the rotary,” her colleague said. The police said they were investigating the matter.
