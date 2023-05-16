Bus hits girl, mother in service lane at Lalru

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 15

A Haryana Roadways bus ran over a 22-year-old girl and her mother in the service lane at the IT Chowk, Lalru, this morning. Anchal and her mother were waiting on the footpath for a bus to Ambala.

Passersby rushed the Anchal, who was severely injured in the leg, and her mother to the nearby hospital.

Lalru SHO Ajitesh Kaushal said no complaint has been received so far. `aea—