Buses plying in residential area, Punjab and Haryana High Court puts Chandigarh school on notice

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 3

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Chandigarh Administration to file an affidavit specifying why “concrete action has not been taken against the respondent- St Stephen’s School even after issuing notice to it in 2017”.

The direction by Justice Rajbir Sehrawat came on a petition filed against the UT Administration through its Adviser and other respondents alleging, among other things, the plying of school buses on V6 roads in the residential colony.

Taking up the petition filed by the Welfare Society, Sector 45-B, Chandigarh, through counsel Ashok Sharma Nabhewala and Gauri Sharma, Justice Sehrawat also issued notice of motion to the respondents before fixing the case for further hearing on October 21.

Appearing before the Bench, Ashok Sharma sought directions to the respondents to cancel the “allotment of the school and further restrain the respondent-school to close16-ft wide main gate on the V6 road. He added that one of the questions of adjudication before the Bench was whether the school could be permitted to ply school buses on the V-6 roads in disobedience of the approved site plan.