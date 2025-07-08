Business partners held for retired prof’s murder

The police arrested Aerocity resident Vikram Singh and Malout resident Baljinder Singh Dhillon on the charges of murder after the decomposed body of a retired professor Amarjit Singh Sihag was found in Panchkula, four days after he went missing from outside his home.

Advertisement

Cops said a financial dispute among business partners was behind the act.

The victim’s son Rahul had told the police his father left home on July 3. Later, the family’s domestic help, Duni Ram, got a call from Amarjit Singh to arrange Rs 35 lakh and come to Sector 88.

Advertisement

A case has been registered against at IT City Police Station. The post-mortem will be conducted on Tuesday.