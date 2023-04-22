 Bust of Kalinath Ray, The Tribune's legendary Editor-in-Chief, unveiled : The Tribune India

Bust of Kalinath Ray, The Tribune's legendary Editor-in-Chief, unveiled

Is unveiled by NN Vohra, president of The Tribune Trust, at The Tribune office in Chandigarh

Trustees NN Vohra, Gurbachan Jagat, Justice SS Sodhi, Lt Gen SS Mehta (retd) with Editor-in-Chief Rajesh Ramachandran at the unveiling of the bust. Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22 

The bust of Kalinath Ray, former Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune, was unveiled by NN Vohra, president of The Tribune Trust, at The Tribune office in Chandigarh on Saturday.

It was unveiled in the presence of members of The Tribune Trust, Justice SS Sodhi, Lieutenant General SS Mehta (retd), Gurbachan Jagat, former governor of Manipur; and Rajesh Ramachandran, Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune.

Amit Sharma, Officiating General Manager; Swaraj Bir Singh, editor of Punjabi Tribune; and Naresh Kaushal, editor, Dainik Tribune; were also present. 

Ray (1878-1945) had two stints with The Tribune in Lahore, first from 1917-1943 and then from 1944-45.

Historian Prof VN Datta in his book, ‘The Tribune: 130 Years; remembered Roy as “fearless and independent minded”, who “made The Tribune a paper of national repute”.     

In 1919, Ray had declined to accept the editorship of the Leader, which was founded by Motilal Nehru. 

Because of The Tribune’s scathing criticism of the oppressive regime of Michael O’Dwyer in 1919, Kalinath Ray was sentenced to two years’ rigorous imprisonment, which was later reduced to three months, wrote Datta.  

Ray continued to be editor of The Tribune till March 1943 but owing to ill health, he left Lahore to settle in his home town, Khulna (now in Bangladesh), but continued writing for The Tribune. In 1944, the trustees again persuaded him to return to Lahore as the Chief Editor, which he did. But due to poor health he left for Calcutta on December 1, 1945 and died three days later. 

 

