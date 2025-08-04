By 2047, India to have permanent human presence in space: Ex-ISRO chief

Former ISRO Chairman and renowned space scientist Dr S Somanath delivered a lecture at Panjab University Law Auditorium, as part of the PU Colloquium Series.

“Landing on the moon is not a pipe dream for India. We are working on it. By 2047, India aims to have a permanent human presence in space, a Bharatiya Antriksh Station in orbit, and indigenous missions exploring the moon, mars, and beyond,” he said here on Monday.

Dr Somanath, who is currently serving as Vikram Sarabhai Distinguished Professor and President-elect of the Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI), said India’s shift from a government-funded model to a stakeholder-based space ecosystem has triggered a wave of innovation, giving impetus to private satellite manufacturers, small launch vehicle developers and data service providers. This expanding ecosystem is expected to generate significant socio-economic benefits, job creation and global market participation, he said.

Highlighting India’s transformational journey under the 2023 Indian Space Policy, which has opened the door to foreign direct investment and strengthened support for non-governmental entities, Dr Somanath spoke about the strategic and scientific priorities for India's future in space, including its mars and venus missions, reusable launch vehicles and the planned Bharatiya Antariksh Station by 2035.

During the lecture, he said, “We’re not just following global trends — we’re shaping them, with reusable launchers, electric propulsion and quantum-secure space communications.”

He called on the universities to actively participate in building a self-sustaining space research and industrial ecosystem.

His talk, titled, “Space Sector in India: Opportunities for Business and Startups”, focused on the growth of India’s space sector, the role of private enterprises and the future of space entrepreneurship in the country.

Referring to various problems being faced by farmers, Dr Somanath showcased how satellite-based technologies are now transforming farming. He spoke about ISRO’s remote sensing applications for crop insurance, yield estimation and smart irrigation planning. Tools like the Krishi Decision Support System (Krishi-DSS), SASYA automated crop classification using RISAT-1A data, and agrometeorological products derived from INSAT-3DR are already supporting lakhs of farmers across India. These technologies have been integrated into schemes like PMFBY (Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana) for efficient claim assessment and smart sampling.

He also highlighted the role of satellite data in tropical cyclone monitoring and prediction, forest fire alerts and disaster management. “Platforms such as Bhuvan, the Indian Geo-Platform of ISRO, are providing web-based geospatial services for agriculture, forestry, disaster response and governance, benefitting states like Punjab and Haryana,” he said, while emphasising that these innovations can help farmers improve productivity, reduce risk, access timely information and make evidence-based decisions.

PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig presided over the event.