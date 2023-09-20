CA caught taking Rs 50,000 in bribe

Chandigarh, September 19
The CBI has arrested a Chartered Accountant (CA) for accepting Rs 50,000 in bribe.
The CBI said it was alleged that the suspect, Vikas Aggarwal, an empanelled Chartered Accountant of Canara Bank, had informed the complainant, Suraj Sharma, that he was deputed by the zonal office of the bank for a stock audit. He allegedly demanded Rs 1.50 lakh in lieu of giving a favourable stock audit report to the complainant’s firm that deals in art work.
The bribe was allegedly negotiated and the suspect agreed to take Rs 50,000. He asked the complainant to deposit the remaining Rs 1 lakh in his account.
The CBI laid a trap and nabbed the accused while taking the bribe money yesterday. The CBI sleuths also conducted searches on his premises in Chandigarh. He was produced before the court today and sent to judicial custody.
