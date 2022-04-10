Cab, auto drivers' strike on April 12

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 9

In protest against rising fuel prices, the Cab-Auto Sanyukt Morcha has decided to go for ‘chakka jam’ on April 12 in the tricity. The association claimed that there were 40,000 drivers in the tricity and their livelihood was on the verge of fall due to the rising prices of petrol, diesel and the CNG.

Neither their aggregator companies nor the Administration took care of them, the association added. “It is worth noting that the Administration only releases the notification of increasing the rate, but does not make any effort to implement it. On the other side, cab companies are also hesitant to increase the rate. In such a situation, where should auto-cab drivers go,” the association stated.

“So, on April 12, we will be forced to hold a ‘chakka jam’ (no cabs or autos will run) in the tricity. This will be a symbolic, but peaceful demonstration, but if demands of auto-cab drivers are not accepted, then a decision will be taken on an indefinite strike,” the association added.