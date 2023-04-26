Cab driver circulates objectionable video, jailed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 25

A local court has sentenced a cab driver, Sonu, who was arrested for allegedly circulating an objectionable video against the Valmiki community in the city, to undergo six months of imprisonment after convicting him in a case registered under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, five years ago.

The police registered the case against the accused on April 14, 2018 on the complaint of Lovepreet Kumar, a resident of Sector 20, Chandigarh, for the offences punishable under Section 3 of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, Sections 153-A and 295-A of the IPC and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, at the Sector 19 police station.

The complainant said he received a video in which the accused could be seen using foul language against people of the Valmiki community.

Lovepreet said the circulated video showed that the accused was using abusive language against the community members and giving them life threats. Soon after the incident, several people from the community also met the UT SSP, seeking his arrest.

The prosecution said in the video, the accused had revealed his name, address and mobile number. The police put his mobile number on surveillance and arrested him from the Sector 31 taxi stand.

After investigation, the police filed a chargesheet against the accused in the court. Finding a prima facie case, the court framed charges against the accused, to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial. The counsel for the accused claimed that he was falsely implicated in the case. The public prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt.

After hearing the arguments, the court convicted the accused for the charges framed against him and sentenced him to undergo six months of imprisonment. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict.