Cab operators meet Chandigarh Adviser Dharam Pal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 7

A delegation of the Tricity Cab Association (TCA) today met UT Adviser Dharam Pal and took up their demands raised on September 26 last year.

Their demands included the implementation of an aggregator fare policy, ban on bike taxis, curbing plying of cabs sans permit and unblocking drivers’ IDs.

Association president Vikram Singh said the Adviser assured the delegation that he would solve these problems as soon as possible.