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Home / Chandigarh / Cabbie found murdered near Sector 38-West in Chandigarh

Cabbie found murdered near Sector 38-West in Chandigarh

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Aanavi Singh Arya
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:37 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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The victim had reportedly picked up a passenger from Kharar to Chandigarh around 10.30 pm on Friday, but is suspected to have never completed the journey.
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A 31-year-old cab driver was found murdered near Sector 38-West here on Saturday morning, the police said. The deceased has been identified as Vijay Kumar, a resident of Kurali.

According to the police, the murder took place last night. Vijay’s vehicle was found abandoned near Sector 56.

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The victim operated taxi through a cab aggregator. He had reportedly picked up a passenger from Kharar to Chandigarh around 10.30 pm on Friday, but is suspected to have never completed the journey. His body was found by the roadside around 7.30 am.

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“Though a post-mortem report is awaited, the victim bore three stab wounds to the shoulder, abdomen and hand. The injury to the hand could have been caused while defending himself. The weapon used in the attack has not yet been recovered,” the police said.

Investigators are trying to trace the person who booked the ride. A review of CCTV footage showed the cab being driven through various parts of Chandigarh until nearly 1 am. However, the police are yet to ascertain whether Vijay was still inside the vehicle at that time.

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“Vijay’s mobile phone is missing. It was not found in the car or at the crime scene,” the police said.

A murder case against unidentified persons has been registered at the Maloya police station.

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