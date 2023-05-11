Cabbie robbed of car at Sec 18

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 10

A cab driver was reportedly robbed of his car at knifepoint by two suspects who had hired the cab on Tuesday night.

Danish reported that two persons had hired his car from Behlana to Sector 17. As the car reached Sector 18, the suspects asked the complainant to stop the car.

Sources said they threatened him with a knife and snatched his mobile phone along with some cash. Both sped away from the spot. The complainant borrowed a phone from a passerby and informed the police about the incident.

A police officer official said the statement of the cab driver was being verified.