Cabbies protest new accident law

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 3

Members of the Tricity Cab Association (TCA) today staged a protest against the new hit-and-run law at the Dasehra Ground in Mohali. The protesting cab drivers parked their cabs on the ground and remained on strike till 5 pm, said TCA president Vikram Singh Pundhir.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali