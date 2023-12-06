Cabby robbed of car, phone at gunpoint

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 5

A Panipat-based taxi driver was robbed of his car, mobile phone and wallet on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The victim, Shonki Kashyap, informed the police that three youths hired his taxi from Panipat to go to Baddi on Monday. He said two more boys joined them from Chandimandir toll plaza.

Kashyap said, “The youths took me to the forest area of Khera Basola village on the Pinjore-Nalagarh road where they beat me up and snatched my car, mobile phone and wallet containing Rs 4,000 at gunpoint and fled the site.” The police have registered a case under Section 25 of the Arms Act and Section 395 (dacoity) IPC at Pinjore police station.

