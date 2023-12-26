Café charges for paper cup, fined

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 25

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed Barista Coffee Company Limited and its Sector 35 store to pay Rs 1,000 to a city resident and also to deposit Rs 10,000 in the Poor Patient Fund of PGIMER, Chandigarh, for charging Rs 5 for a paper cup. The commission has pronounced the order based on a complaint by Pancy Singh Soni, a resident of Mohali.

In the complaint, she said that on December 18, 2020, she visited the Sector 35 store at 12.25 pm and placed an order for Hot Chocolate R, for which she received a bill worth Rs 230. After checking the bill, she noticed that she had been charged an extra Rs 5 for a paper cup. She opposed this extra charge, but the OPs did not pay any heed to her complaint. The complainant demanded compensation alleging the act and conduct of the OPs as illegal, deficient in service and unfair trade practices, the complainant demanded compensation.

On the other hand, the company and the Sector 35 store said that the invoice was for a takeaway order and not for consumption at the café. Therefore, the extra charge was for the additional expense that the store had to bear for the packaging material, which they believe is justified.

They alleged that the complainant filed false and frivolous complaints against the OPs with mala fide intentions and an ulterior motive to extort money. The Ops have denied all the allegations and pray for dismissal of the complaint.