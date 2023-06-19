Café owner objects to peeing in open, thrashed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 18

A café owner was reportedly thrashed by a miscreant for objecting to urinating near his eatery in Sector 7 here today. The suspect is said to be a UT cop’s son.

Sources said a man arrived at the market and started urinating in the open. Vikas Rana, who runs a café, objected to this, following which the suspect entered into an argument with the victim and thrashed him. The suspect, was accompanied by two others.

The victim then called up the police control room and went to the police beat box, which he found empty.

Sources said the suspect followed the victim to the police beat box and again thrashed him. The suspect thereafter fled the scene.

Later, a PCR vehicle reached the scene and the victim was taken to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16.

An investigation has been initiated at the Sector 26 police station.