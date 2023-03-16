CAG Audit report flags Kharar building in disuse

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, March 15

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on Compliance Audit for the year ended March 31, 2021 tabled in the Punjab Assembly recently has flagged the issue of improper planning on part of the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Department in constructing a new building to run hospitality courses at Kharar and non-utilisation of the newly constructed building for more than 10 years rendering an expenditure of Rs 1.57 crore idle.

The GOI released Rs 1.80cr to the Department of Technical Education and Industrial Training from 2009 to 2015, which was used to construct a new building on a panchayat land in Radiala, instead of modifying the existing infrastructure of Government ITI (Women), Kharar. The construction work was completed at a cost of Rs 1.57 crore and the possession was handed over to the Headmistress, ITI (Women), in 2012. The department spent Rs 70 lakh on equipment, furniture and fixtures required for hospitality courses.

However, due to the smaller scope of the courses and lack of interest among youngsters, the furniture worth Rs 41 lakh was shifted to an Amritsar ITI.

In 2013, the department decided to shift the ITI-(Women) to this newly constructed building. This, too, could not materialise as girl students raised safety concerns as the building was located in an isolated place with negligible transport facilities.

In 2018, a private firm proposed to the department to run other skill development courses free of cost here, but by 2021, this plan too was shelved as the firm expressed it inability to use this building.

“Improper planning of the department without conducting a feasibility study in the area resulted in the non-utilisation of a new building for more than 10 years (March 2022), rendering an expenditure of Rs 1.57 crore idle,” reads the report in the Compliance Audit Observations (Departments) section.

Rs 34L tax not levied

The Assessing Authority in one case under the Assistant Commissioner of State Tax (ACST), Mohali, allowed excess benefit of concessional rate of tax of two per cent on interstate sale, which resulted in short levy of tax of Rs 34 lakh. The scrutiny in 2019 revealed that the Assessing Authority allowed benefit of concessional rate of tax of two per cent on interstate sale of Rs 14.63 crore against 47 ‘C’ forms. The matter was reported to the government and the department in October 2021. An additional demand of Rs 26 lakh was created and recovered from the dealer. “The government may direct the department to examine similar cases and instruct the Assessing Authorities to be vigilant while allowing exemptions and concessions in taxes,” it noted.