Call on conversion of units to freehold at right time: MHA

Chandigarh, September 4

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has made it clear that conversion of industrial/commercial plots from leasehold to freehold is a major policy decision, which would be taken at an appropriate time after due consideration of all relevant facts.

The assertion came in an affidavit filed by the MHA in the Supreme Court during resumed hearing today. The affidavit was filed in response to the affidavit of compliance filed by the UT Administration regarding the conversion of leasehold to freehold on August 1.

During a hearing in the Estate Officer versus Charanjit Kaur case, the Supreme Court had directed the Union Government to submit the affidavit on the matter within four weeks in compliance with the UT affidavit. “The proposal received from the UT Administration was examined in detail and at length. The proposal is wanting in certain facts and require additional inputs from the UT and other stakeholder ministries,” stated the MHA in the affidavit.

With regard to an amendment in the Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act, 1952, for the revision of penalty to be imposed in cases of building violations and misuse of premises in Chandigarh, an inter-ministerial consultation was underway and appropriate legislative changes would be required following the due process of law, the MHA said.

Earlier, the SC had given three months to the UT and the MHA to decide on allowing the conversion of commercial and industrial leasehold properties to freehold.

In August last year, the MHA stated in the court, “Being a major policy decision, the matter is being considered by the MHA as per the established legal procedure and consultation with all stakeholders concerned.”

Chandigarh currently has 6,621 commercial and 1,451 industrial plots on leasehold, which allow occupation for a limited period, usually 99 years, with government agencies holding the ownership rights.