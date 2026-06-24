Cameras being installed to curb open dumping in Mohali: Mayor

Mohali Mayor Sarabjit Singh Samana on Tuesday reviewed sanitation arrangements, garbage accumulation and ongoing beautification works at various locations across the city. Senior Deputy Mayor RP Sharma, Deputy Mayor Harpal Singh Channa and other officials of the Mohali Municipal Corporation (MC) were present on the occasion.

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Mayor Samana inspected works being carried out at IISER-Jagatpura, Phase 9-PCA Stadium, RMC Point and the area near the lights in Phase 7. He said the condition of cleanliness along the roadsides was very poor and that roads had been unnecessarily damaged at several places under the pretext of laying cables. He said instructions had been issued to the contractors concerned to ensure that roads were not damaged without valid reasons.

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Samana further said that contractors responsible for areas where weekly markets were held had also been directed to ensure timely cleaning after the markets concluded to ensure that residents and commuters did not face any inconvenience. He said CCTV cameras were being installed at dumping points to curb open dumping and monitor waste management at important locations. The Mayor expressed confidence that sanitation services in Mohali would be fully streamlined within the next few days.

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Residents seek completion of pending works

Residents of Wave Estate, Sectors 99, 100, 101 and areas along the Airport Road have demanded immediate completion of pending development works in Mohali. Despite the main road in the area having been constructed, it has still not been fully opened for traffic, causing daily traffic jams and forcing residents to take longer routes.

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The area’s storm water drainage line has been left incomplete. During the rainy season, water from the sectors and nearby villages overflows onto roads and enters residential areas, creating serious inconvenience for residents.

While the bridge near Mauli village has been opened, no connectivity has been provided from the bridge to PR-7 road, causing significant difficulties for commuters. Former Mohali Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi has written a letter to the Chief Administrator of GMADA in this regard.

Bedi noted that GMADA sold plots in the area years ago and residents have already built their homes, yet the basic infrastructure remains incomplete. He alleged that the condition of these government-developed sectors was worse than that of many private colonies.