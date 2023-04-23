Camp spreads awareness on environment protection

Panchkula, April 22
An awareness camp on “Mission Life”, a Government of India initiative for environmental protection, was organised by PNB Rural Development and Self-Employment Training Institute (RSETI) at Raipur Rani to mark Earth Day today.
On the occasion, Raj Kumar, Director, RSETI, spoke on the importance and initiative of Mission Life and elaborated on how society could help in keeping the environment clean.
People were made aware about the importance of tree plantation. Saplings were planted on the RSETI campus.
All participants took an oath to keep the environment clean.
