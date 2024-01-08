Camp to redress plaints on Jan 15

Chandigarh, January 7
The UT Administration is organising a grievance redress camp for serving soldiers, ex-servicemen and their dependents at Zila Sainik Welfare Office, Sector 21-D, here on January 15 from 10 am to 2 pm.
They can visit the office along with their applications and requisite documents.
The office will forward their applications to the department concerned and follow the progress of status.
