Camp to redress plaints on Jan 15

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 7

The UT Administration is organising a grievance redress camp for serving soldiers, ex-servicemen and their dependents at Zila Sainik Welfare Office, Sector 21-D, here on January 15 from 10 am to 2 pm.

They can visit the office along with their applications and requisite documents.

The office will forward their applications to the department concerned and follow the progress of status.