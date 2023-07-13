Campaign to curb air pollution launched

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 12

The Forest and Wildlife Department has announced the launch of a campaign — ‘Trees for LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment)’ — to combat air pollution in Chandigarh. The campaign was inaugurated by UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit during the ‘Van Mahotsav 2023’ event.

The campaign is aimed at stepping up the plantation of trees that are capable of curbing air pollution. Boosting the biodiversity through the plantation of fruit-bearing trees is also a key objective of the initiative. By planting pollutant-curbing and fruit-bearing trees, the campaign seeks to enhance the environment, increase the green cover and to improve the overall living standards of the residents.

Chandigarh has long been proactive in initiatives aimed at protecting the environment. As part of the city’s commitment to sustainable management, extensive calculations are being undertaken to determine the ecological and environmental carrying capacity. To address major concerns such as soil, water, and air pollution, efforts are being made to rein in biological and non-biological sources of pollution. Air pollution, caused by various factors in the urban environment, poses a significant challenge. However, vegetation buffers have been shown to check the pollution levels.

UT identifies 142 butterfly species

In conjunction with the campaign launch, the Forest and Wildlife department has announced the release of the ‘Butterflies of Chandigarh’ report

Compiled by the department, this comprehensive report identifies a total of 142 butterfly species belonging to six major families, namely nymphalidae, lycaenidae, pieridae, papilionidae and hesperiidae. These species contribute to the vibrant biodiversity of Chandigarh, making it a haven for butterfly enthusiasts

