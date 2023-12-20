Campaign to register young voters begins

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 19

The district administration has launched a vigorous campaign under which camps are being held to register young adults as voters.

The first such camp was held at Amity University today, where about 400 students were enrolled as voters.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain encouraged the youngsters to exercise their franchise.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#Mohali