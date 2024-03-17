Camping coach gutted in fire at Ambala City Railway Station

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 16

A fire broke out in the camping coach of a railway track maintenance machine stationed at Ambala City Railway Station on Saturday. No causalities or injuries were reported in the incident. As per the information, the railway employees were cooking in the camping coach when the gas pipe of the cylinders caught fire.

Fire officer Dilip Kumar said, “Around 1.45 pm, we were informed about the fire, and three fire tenders were came to control it. It took us about an hour to douse the flames.”

The Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Ambala Division, Naveen Kumar, said, “The headquarters has been informed about the incident. The northern railway headquarters will get the matter investigated and the Ambala Division has also sent its divisional safety officer to inspect the spot and prepare a report. Prima facie, the incident happened during the cooking in the camping coach.”

