Campus Notes

Over 834 students get jobs

Mohali: Saumya Jaiswal and Kawleen Kaur of Class XI, Rubab of Class X and Aadiyta Rampal, a student of Class XII, of Ryan International School, Chandigarh, were part of the junior roller hockey girls team and junior roller hockey boys team that represented India in the 18th (inline) Roller Hockey Asian Championship held in South Korea. It was organised by the World State International Federation. Children were invited to the Governor's residence and felicitated. They were accorded praises and accolades for bringing laurels to India and to the city.

Workshop dwells on cybersecurity

Chandigarh: The NSS unit of the Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46, in collaboration with National Informatics Centre, New Delhi, organised an awareness workshop to commemorate Safer Internet Day. The significance of the day is to promote a safer and more responsible use of online technology, especially among children and young people. Ankit, Project Engineer, Cybersecurity, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, addressed critical issues of cybersecurity importance for online safety.

Lecture on expectations of industry

Chandigarh: Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, organised an expert lecture on the topic "College to corporate: How to meet expectations of industry". Dr Jasveer Brar, Vice Principal, and Dr TS Brar, head of the department, extended a warm welcome to Prof Sumeet Gupta, Financial Risk and Management, UPES Dehradun. Dr Gupta delivered an insightful session, elaborating on key skills and competencies required for a smooth transition from academics to the corporate world.

200 students attend NSS camp

Mohali: To strengthen national unity through cultural exchange among students from different states, the National Service Scheme (NSS) Department of Chandigarh University organised a week-long National Integration Camp on its campus in Gharuan (Mohali), in association with the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Regional Directorate, NSS, Chandigarh, bringing together 200 selected students from across India. Under the theme, "Mera Bharat Sashakt Bharat, Viksit Bharat@2047", the camp was attended by NSS volunteers from states including Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Utter Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Harayana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Chandigarh.

Sec-11 college students bag laurels

Chandigarh: Students of the Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11, bagged laurels in a competition organised by the Sector 17 Central Library. Kanav Khurana and Mohit Kaushik secured first position for their creativity. Khushi Dhiman and Tamanya followed closely and won the second prize, while Krishpreet Singh and Taranveer Kaur bagged the third position prize with their impressive designs. Principal, Dr Rama Arora congratulated the winners.

Seminar on digital transformation

Chandigarh: The Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42, organised a two-day ICSSR-sponsored National Seminar on "Digital transformation and SDG partnerships in the Indian context". Prof Deepika Kansai, convener and seminar director, highlighted that over 100 attendees from various higher education institutions participated in the event. Forty-five research papers were presented during the seminar. The seminar was inaugurated by Prof Binu Dogra, Principal, and Prof Sanjay Kaushik, Dean, College Development Council, Panjab University.

Founder’s Day At Sec-26 college

Chandigarh: Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, celebrated the Founder's Day of the college. To honour the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh and mark the Founder's Day, the event commenced with the bhog of Akhand Path, followed by an inspiring recital of shabad kirtan by college students. The programme concluded with the traditional guru ka langar (community kitchen).

Session on MBA, opportunities

Chandigarh: The Career Counselling Cell of Mehr Chand Mahajan DAV College for Women, Sector 36, organised an interactive session titled "MBA mastery: Challenges, choices and opportunities". The session witnessed an enthusiastic participation of 200 students aspiring to pursue MBA after graduation. The resource person shared various tips and tricks to ace an interview including the need to understand the sentiments of the panel.

School of AI launched

Mohali: On its Foundation Day, Plaksha University announced the launch of its School of AI and Computer Science, marking a significant step towards positioning India as a global hub for research and education in emerging tech. The collaboration reflects a shared vision among these industry titans to redefine the future of technology education in India. The school of AI and Computer Science will serve as a global hub for interdisciplinary AI research and education.

Inter-house Mathematics Quiz

Chandigarh: The Tribune School organised an inter-house mathematics quiz for Classes 3 to 5 and for Classes 6 to 8. A team of three participants each from the four houses geared up to face the challenge. In the junior category, Shankracharya House with team Ravneet, Gurkirat and Aeshani secured the first position; and Dronacharya House secured second position with team of Samiksha, Aarav and Ishita. In the senior category, Dronacharya House with team Dhruv, Kavid and Devik secured the top position and Shankracharya House with team of Lakshay, Sanchit and Manvi secured second position.0

Graduation ceremony at Ryan School

Chandigarh: Ryan International School, Sector 49, organised graduation ceremony for young learners of the Montessori section and annual function. The ceremony was based on the theme "Roots to grow and winds to fly" and was conducted in two sessions. The ceremony was attended by 900 students.