Campus Notes

CGC cuts ties with Turkey university

Advertisement

Mohali: The Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Jhanjeri, officially terminated all academic collaborations with universities in Turkey and Azerbaijan, citing their recent public support for Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. The institution's management emphasised that educational organisations bear a crucial responsibility to stand with the nation, especially during times of geopolitical tension. The decision entails the immediate cessation of student and faculty exchange programmes, joint research initiatives and all academic partnerships with institutions in the two countries.

PU students participate in Sansad TV

Advertisement

Chandigarh: Two students from the Department of History, Panjab University (PU), Anmol and Vikram, participated in the Sansad TV, a national-level quiz show, organised in New Delhi. The quiz focused on the Indian Constitution and related aspects. Students showcased exceptional knowledge and skills, securing second position among teams from various universities and colleges from across the country.

Chandigarh varsity starts admissions

Advertisement

Mohali: Chandigarh University started admissions for its 2025 online academic session by inviting aspiring candidates from across India and overseas to enrol in its recognised online degree programmes. More than 5,000 CU online students have successfully completed their courses and received degrees in various academic domains. Moreover, 2,500 international students from 54 countries also pursued their higher education from Chandigarh University online.

Aryans Group, DUCAT sign MoU

Chandigarh: For bridging academia and industry, Aryans Group of Colleges signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with DUCAT School of AI (Artificial Intelligence) to collaborate on skill development, innovation and research in AI, 5G and 6G technologies. The collaboration was facilitated under the guidance of Dr Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group of Colleges. The MoU was officially signed by Dr JK Saini, Director, Aryans Group and Ateek Ansari, representative, DUCAT school of AI. The partnership will focus on co-designing industry-relevant courses, organising skill-building programmes such as workshops, hackathons and faculty development initiatives.

‘Carvaan 2025’ At Desh Bhagat varsity

Chandigarh: Desh Bhagat University conducted — “Carvaan 2025” — its spot admission drive. The event witnessed a good response from students and parents. Dr Harsh Sadawarti, Vice Chancellor, Desh Bhagat University, along with the counselling and admissions team, interacted with attendees, motivated aspiring students and addressed their career-related queries. A special highlight of the event was the felicitation ceremony, where principals and teachers from various reputed institutions were honoured for their remarkable contribution to education.

Sukhmani Group, HPTDC sign MoU

Mohali: Sri Sukhmani Group of Institutions (SSGI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC). This landmark agreement is set to open up exciting training and internship opportunities for students across government-run hotels and tourism facilities in Himachal Pradesh.

CEC gets platinum rating

Mohali: Chandigarh Engineering College (CEC)-CGC, Landran, has been awarded the formal certificate for attaining platinum rating in the QS I-GAUGE College Ratings 2025, at a special presentation ceremony held on campus. This rating system evaluates various aspects of higher education institutions in India, categorising them into primary parameters that are significant for colleges.

Cycle rally at Panjab University

Chandigarh: Over 450 students, faculty members and citizens took part in the World Cycle Rally organised by Panjab University (PU) in collaboration with the Department of Sports, Chandigarh Administration, to celebrate World Cycling Day. The rally started from Gandhi Bhawan, PU, and culminated at the Sector-17 Tiranga Park.